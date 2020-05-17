Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 17, 2020

News Hits

ICYMI: Metro Times report on violent anti-Whitmer Facebook groups is making waves

Posted By on Sun, May 17, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

On Monday, Metro Times reported on private Facebook groups where members called for violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in graphic, disturbing detail — a violation of the company's policy against hate speech. The story had an immediate and far-reaching impact.

Whitmer addressed Metro Times' reporting directly at a press conference that day, calling on Republicans to denounce the activity. The story was picked up by outlets in Michigan and beyond, getting cited by The Detroit Free Press, Bloomberg, Newsweek, The Guardian, and The New York Times, which referenced it in a profile on Mark Zuckerberg and the challenges his company is facing. As a result of Metro Times' reporting, Facebook removed the pages.



These are the kinds of impactful stories we're committed to sharing — along with reporting on metro Detroit's arts, music, dining, and culture. And these are the stories your support helps Metro Times to continue to tell.

If you haven't already, please consider joining our new Press Club. Members can donate any amount they want, either one-time or recurring, in exchange for special access and other perks. More importantly, your donation will help keep the Motor City's alternative weekly running — and free.

You can learn more about our Press Club here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Whitmer becomes target of dozens of threats on private Facebook groups ahead of armed rally in Lansing Read More

  2. Detroit man charged with making alleged death threats against Gov. Whitmer and AG Nessel Read More

  3. Michigan is a long way from returning to normal, despite progress in coronavirus battle, Whitmer cautions Read More

  4. Whitmer is right, the stay-at-home order is working as cases and deaths plummet Read More

  5. Justin Amash no longer seeking Libertarian Party bid for president Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation