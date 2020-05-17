ICYMI: Metro Times report on violent anti-Whitmer Facebook groups is making waves

click to enlarge
On Monday, Metro Times reported on private Facebook groups
where members called for violence against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in graphic, disturbing detail — a violation of the company's policy against hate speech. The story had an immediate and far-reaching impact.
Whitmer addressed Metro Times
' reporting directly at a press conference that day, calling on Republicans to denounce the activity
. The story was picked up by outlets in Michigan and beyond, getting cited by The Detroit Free Press
, Bloomberg
, Newsweek
, The Guardian
, and The New York Times
, which referenced it in a profile on Mark Zuckerberg and the challenges his company is facing. As a result of Metro Times
'
reporting, Facebook removed the pages
.
These are the kinds of impactful stories we're committed to sharing — along with reporting on metro Detroit's arts, music, dining, and culture. And these are the stories your support helps Metro Times
to continue to tell.
If you haven't already, please consider joining our new Press Club
. Members can donate any amount they want, either one-time or recurring, in exchange for special access and other perks. More importantly, your donation will help keep the Motor City's alternative weekly running — and free.
You can learn more about our Press Club here
.
