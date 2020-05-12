Eastern Market's Flower Day is a go — but it'll be online

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Eastern Market
While many beloved traditions and events have wilted in the wake of the coronavirus, Flower Day at Eastern Market is in full bloom — but it won't look at all like the Flower Day festivities you've come to expect.
The annual event, which draws upwards of 100,000 people and takes place each year on the Sunday after Mother's Day, will pivot to an online ordering format to ensure Flower Day goers adhere to Michigan's stay-at-home order and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social-distancing guidelines. The event was slated to take place this Sunday, May 17.
The online flower-ordering platform is expected to launch on Sunday, May 24, and will allow customers to pre-order flowers from participating growers, of which there are expected to be “at least 20.” Orders will be arranged for pick-up from the market a few days later.
Eastern Market will also host three livestream events in which they'll feature some of the participating growers, what they're selling through the online pick-up platform, and offer gardening tips. Those events are expected to take place on May 24, May 31, and June 7 via Eastern Market's Facebook page
Eastern Market hasn't ruled out in-person shopping in the near future. According to a statement posted to Facebook
, they're actively looking at how they may be able to safely and responsibly host an in-person flower shopping experience in the future, depending on the duration and limitations defined by Michigan's stay-at-home ordinances.
For those looking to get up close and personal with flowers before you order, you can purchase flowers during Eastern Market's Saturday market from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. The market remains open with food and retail vendors but has made adjustments to accommodate social distancing requirements. They've also launched bulk produce drive-thru pick-up on Tuesdays and Saturdays via an order form on their website
More information about Flower Day, online ordering, and market day updates can be found at easternmarket.org
