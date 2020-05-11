Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 11, 2020

News Hits

People are losing it over a Hamtramck funeral homes' online estate sale, offering caskets, dolls, and vintage 'Playboy'

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge “$10 for a baby with no clothes seems steep. ” - EDMUND FRANK AND ASSOCIATES LLC
  • Edmund Frank and Associates LLC
  • “$10 for a baby with no clothes seems steep. ”

Another man's trash is another man's treasure — especially if that trash happens to be from a funeral home and includes a crucifix, a box of naked baby dolls, an embroidered casket, the most amount of lamps you've ever seen, and a big ol' stack of vintage porn.

An online estate sale listing for Krot Funeral Home in Hamtramck started making the social media rounds on Monday after interested parties scrolled through the entire massive listing and discovered some curious finds (as if a funeral home estate sale wasn't curious enough).



The sale, which is set to go live Saturday, May 16, and will run through Tuesday, May 19, starts off with some pretty traditional funeral home wares, some of which are priced pretty steep.

You've got a globe, mantel clocks, glass display cases, filing cabinets, sofas, and chairs. Then comes a parade of lamps. Dozens of lamps. There are the standard torchiere floor lamps and pairs of sofa-side table lamps, and then there are porcelain angels and cherub lamps, because, obviously you need someone to light the way to your final journey.

Among some of the hot ticket items are electric organs, art prints, ornate kneelers, and a red velvet sofa, priced at $750. The selection of caskets, none of which have prices listed, are to be expected, but we can't help but pose a philosophical question: What is a casket without a funeral? Why were these left behind? And is the padded rose-embroidered one more or less comfortable than one of those mattresses promoted on every podcast ever? Asking for a friend.

Then shit starts to get weird. Exhibit A: a single pink nightgown. Just one. Alone. By itself. Not on a body — and it's $10. That leads us to a box of unclothed, totally naked baby dolls, straight out of your nightmares, each one priced at $10.

“$10 for a baby with no clothes seems steep,” one comment read.

“Gotta wait for the last day and I bet they'll do a bundle baby deal,” another replied.

Also up for grabs is a whole mess of urns. These don't have prices either nor is it specified if any of them come with, um, you know, ashes. Might as well snag a $75 crucifix while you're at it because if there ever were a perfect time to expel demons and other evil spirits from, you know, your soul, it is absolutely during the quarantine.

The listing, however, has a happy ending.

For just $2.50 each, you can give a vintage issue of Playboy its final resting place and fap your way into the afterlife. (We have dibs on the issue with Anna Nicole Smith, FYI.)

“Nice try,” one commenter said. “I’m not bringing ghosts into my house.”

However, one reply offered some words of comfort: “You live in Hamtramck. You already have ghosts in your house.”

You can view the entire estate sale listing here.

A call to Krot Funeral Home was not immediately returned.

We have a new events newsletter! Find out the best things to do in the area every Thursday morning in your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Coronavirus outbreak spreads from metro Detroit to Trump country in Michigan Read More

  2. Gov. Whitmer becomes target of dozens of threats on private Facebook groups ahead of armed rally in Lansing Read More

  3. Why did Michigan get hit by the coronavirus harder than its neighbors? Read More

  4. Cellphone data shows protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

  5. Some Michiganders are losing their shit for being told to wear face masks at stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation