Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 8, 2020

Factory owner responsible for toxic green ooze to be released early from prison due to coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 9:40 AM

click to enlarge Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
  • Michigan Department of Transportation
  • Green liquid oozing from retaining wall along I-696.

The owner of a contaminated factory that sent a hazardous, bright green ooze onto I-696 in Madison Heights will be released early from federal prison because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gayer Alfred Sayers, owner of Electro-Plating Services, was supposed to be jailed until Nov. 9, according to the Bureau of Prisons.



Instead, the 70-year-old will be released from FCI Morgantown, a minimum security detention center in West Virginia, on May 20 to serve house arrest, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit.

In March, Attorney General William Barr ordered prisons to “immediately maximize” the release of inmates to home confident to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

In November, Sayers was sentenced to a year in prison on a charge of illegally storing hazardous materials at Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.

Some of the hazardous materials were stored in a dirt hole in the basement, where the chemicals seeped into the ground and eventually found a path onto the freeway. The green slime was groundwater contaminated with cancer-causing hexavalent chromium, which was made famous by Erin Brockovich.

The EPA spent about $2 million and nearly a year to clean up the waste, but officials now acknowledge they underestimated how much toxic waste ended up in the ground. The EPA continues to clean up the property.

The City of Madison Heights has filed a lawsuit against Gary Sayers in an attempt to require him to pay for the demolition of the building to make the clean-up more effective.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs busted for shoplifting after being censured for attending Operation Gridlock Read More

  2. Some Michiganders are losing their shit for being told to wear face masks at stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Read More

  3. Gov. Whitmer extends coronavirus stay at home order to May 28 Read More

  4. Michigan shows strong signs of controlling the coronavirus as new cases, deaths continue to decline Read More

  5. No, Gov. Whitmer did not delete sexual harassment tweet as 'Detroit News' claimed Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation