Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 7, 2020

News Hits

Whitmer executive order expedites unemployment benefits after some waited more than a month for pay

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Last week, Metro Times spoke to people who had been waiting for weeks for their unemployment checks amid the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus crisis — and some who had been waiting nearly two months.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that should help speed things up.



Executive Order 2020-76 allows the state to review only an individual's most recent job separation, the cause of the current unemployment, to determine the individual's benefit entitlement.

"Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis," Whitmer said in a statement. "Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they’re entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible. This Executive Order will take us one step closer toward that goal by temporarily eliminating red tape as we continue to flatten the curve of this deadly disease."

The order also:

• Expands the state’s workshare program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs and restart their business.

• Extends unemployment benefits to workers:
• Who have an unanticipated family care responsibility.
• Who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.
• Extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.
• Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits.
• Suspends the requirement for individuals seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer.
• Allows Unemployment Insurance Agency retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Health and Safety Commission.
• Expands cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs.

According to a press release from the governor's office, Michigan has the second-lowest percentage of claimants still awaiting a decision on benefits, behind only New York. Michigan is third behind Vermont and West Virginia in the percentage of claimants receiving benefits.

Michigan's unemployment claims have decreased in the past week, with 68,952 filed the week ending May 2, compared to 80,465 the week before. Since March 15, more than 1.33 million in Michigan have filed for unemployment benefits — or more than a quarter of the state's workforce.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Some Michiganders are losing their shit for being told to wear face masks at stores to prevent the spread of the coronavirus Read More

  2. Royal Oak Commissioner Kim Gibbs busted for shoplifting after being censured for attending Operation Gridlock Read More

  3. Cellphone data shows protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

  4. Michigan reports fewer than 100 coronavirus deaths for fourth consecutive day Read More

  5. Belle Isle closed twice Sunday over large crowds, but not because of social-distancing Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation