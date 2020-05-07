Whitmer executive order expedites unemployment benefits after some waited more than a month for pay

• Expands the state’s workshare program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs and restart their business.
• Extends unemployment benefits to workers:
• Who have an unanticipated family care responsibility.
• Who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.
• Extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.
• Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits.
• Suspends the requirement for individuals seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer.
• Allows Unemployment Insurance Agency retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Health and Safety Commission.
• Expands cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs.
