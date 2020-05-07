Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, May 7, 2020

No, Gov. Whitmer did not delete sexual harassment tweet as 'Detroit News' claimed

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan

In an op-ed published by The Detroit News Wednesday, columnist Ingrid Jacques claimed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has “ditched” women to support former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, who has been accused of sexually assaulting former congressional aide Tara Reade in 1993.

Jacques claims that Whitmer, a sexual assault survivor herself, deleted a 2017 tweet made on her personal account before she was elected governor.



“Sexual harassment is not a partisan issue and is unacceptable no matter who does it,” the tweet read.

However, Metro Times discovered that the original allegedly “deleted” tweet's URL from Whitmer's personal account, when pasted into a browser, redirects to an identical, not deleted tweet at Whitmer's @GovWhitmer account.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-07_at_12.02.22_pm.png

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-05-07_at_12.02.32_pm.png

Whitmer's director of communications, Zack Pohl, confirms that the tweet was never deleted and that Jacques' inability to locate the tweet was due to a migration of tweets that occurred last year with cooperation from Twitter, adding that the writer simply “didn't do her homework.”

Indeed, there are no tweets dated earlier than Feb. 25, 2019 on Whitmer's personal account, confirming a mass migration.

Pohl says:

You are correct. We worked with Twitter to transfer her existing @GretchenWhitmer account to a new @GovWhitmer last year, which we now use as her official governing account. We then started @GretchenWhitmer from scratch, to use it as her personal/political account going forward. Unlike the president, we thought it was more appropriate to separate the two. It's unfortunate that Ingrid Jaques didn't do her homework and got this wrong, because mistakes like these damage the entire paper's credibility. I hope the News will issue a correction, delete the inaccurate tweets, and strongly encourage their opinion writers to get things right in the future.

The Detroit News has since corrected the column.

Whitmer vehemently supported claims made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who alleged before a Senate Judiciary Committee in 2018 that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a party in 1982.

“I believe Dr. Ford,” Whitmer tweeted.

In March, Biden revealed that Whitmer was on his shortlist for a potential running mate. In recent weeks, Whitmer has gone on record with CNN backing Biden's character and suggesting that not all assault claims are “equal.”

Biden has denied Reade's claims, saying “This never happened.”

Last week #BelieveBiden was trending on Twitter.

