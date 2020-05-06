Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

News Hits

Wayne County seeking to expedite release of 168 inmates as coronavirus spreads in prisons — but they need the victims' help

Posted By on Wed, May 6, 2020 at 11:42 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

As the coronavirus rages through Michigan prisons — where nearly half of all tested inmates held in state-run prisons are testing positive for the virus — the Michigan Department of Corrections has been working to expedite the parole of 168 eligible prisoners who have served their minimum sentences.

The MDOC is asking Wayne County prosecutors to waive the 28-day waiting period between when the Michigan Parole Board approves parole and when that individual is released. However, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says it would be “extremely irresponsible” to waive the 28 day period without sufficient victim contact information for the 168 prisoners up for release, some of whom have committed violent crimes.



“Some of these prisoners have committed murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, and other very serious crimes,” Worthy said in a press release. “We will perform our due diligence as expeditiously as we can. In some cases we will be able to do this swiftly and we will waive the balance of the 28 days so that these prisoners can leave the prison system faster.”

Worthy says that for some cases where there is no victim information, they may need more time beyond the 28 days. If there isn't a victim associated with the prisoner's crime, they will be released after the waiting period.

“We owe this to victims of crime,” Worthy said. “We urge the MDOC to provide us with a faster way to receive more information. With better cooperation, we may be able to move more quickly.”

The Wayne County prosecutors' office is asking that victims contact the Victims Services Unit. A list of prisoners approved for parole can be found here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Cellphone data shows protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

  2. Belle Isle closed twice Sunday over large crowds, but not because of social-distancing Read More

  3. Coronavirus curve bends in metro Detroit, but west side of state experiences outbreaks Read More

  4. Wayne County Jail inmates sue over conditions during COVID-19 outbreak Read More

  5. Coronavirus outbreak spreads from metro Detroit to Trump country in Michigan Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation