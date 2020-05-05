Detroit will no longer host the Green Party 2020 National Convention due to the coronavirus

click to enlarge
This is kind of old news, but we think it deserves a post because we're not seeing any reference to it in the mainstream media. The 2020 Green National Convention, which was originally supposed to be held in Detroit at Wayne State University, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. It was to be held on July 9-12 at WSU's McGregor Memorial Conference Center.
The convention will still happen on the same dates, but it's shifted to a virtual format after the university said it could no longer accomodate it due to the pandemic. The move was quietly announced
on April 24.
Former pro wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura had previously announced on Twitter
that he was considering seeking the Green Party nomination. However, on Tuesday former Massachusetts Congressional candidate Bill Cimbrelo claimed on Twitter
that Ventura is now backing out. (Cimbrelo says he was going to be Ventura's campaign manager.) Maybe that's for the best — there's enough kayfabe in the White House
at the moment.
Jill Stein, who ran in for president as the Green Party candidate in 2016, has not announced if she is running again in 2020. In 2016 in Michigan, Stein got 1.1% of the vote, or 51,463 votes.
In other Michigan-tangental third party news, Grand Rapids-based U.S. Rep. Justin Amash, a former Republican, announced last month
that he's seeking the Libertarian Party nomination. The Libertarian Party got 3.6% percent of the vote in 2016 in Michigan, or 172,136 votes — a historic number that buoyed the Libertarian Party
in the gubernatorial election in 2018.
