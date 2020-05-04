Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 4, 2020

Whitmer blasts 'racism' of protesters, defends Biden over sexual assault claims

Posted By on Mon, May 4, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent press conference - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent press conference

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Sunday denounced the armed protesters who rallied against her stay-at-home order last week, saying they exhibited “some of the worst racism and awful parts of our history in this country.”

“The Confederate flags and nooses, the swastikas, the behavior that you’ve seen in all the clips is not representative of who we are in Michigan,” Whitmer said on CNN’s State of the Union. “We’re in a global pandemic. This isn’t something we just negotiate ourselves out of.”



Whitmer said her focus is on saving lives in a state where the coronavirus has claimed more than 4,000 lives.

“Whether you agree with me or not, I am working to protect your life if you live in the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “I’m going to continue to do my job regardless of what tweets come out, what polls come out, or what people think makes sense. We’re going to listen to facts and science. We’ve got to get this right.”


In the same interview, Whitmer defended presidential candidate Joe Biden against allegations leveled by his former congressional aide, Tara Reade, who says the former vice president sexually assaulted her in a Senate corridor in 1993. Biden vehemently denies wrongdoing.

Whitmer, who is a sexual assault survivor, is considered a potential running mate for Biden. Asked why she's giving Biden the presumption of innocence but didn’t do the same for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Whitmer said not all sexual assault allegations are “equal.”

“We need to give people an opportunity to tell their story. But then we have a duty to vet it. And just because you’re a survivor doesn't mean that every claim is equal,” Whitmer said. “It means we give them the ability to make their case. And then to make a judgment that is informed.”

Whitmer said she’s weighed the allegations against Biden.

“There’s not a pattern that goes into this,” Whitmer said. “And I think that for these reasons, I’m very comfortable that Joe Biden is who he says he is.”


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Belle Isle closed twice Sunday over large crowds, but not because of social-distancing Read More

  2. Coronavirus outbreak spreads from metro Detroit to Trump country in Michigan Read More

  3. Republican Sen. Mike Shirkey calls Lansing protesters 'a bunch of jackasses' Read More

  4. Michigan man spells 'F U' with plane in response to Whitmer's coronavirus lockdown Read More

  5. Cellphone data show protesters dispersed across Michigan, raising concerns of spreading coronavirus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 29 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation