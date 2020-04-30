Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

7 TSA screeners at Detroit Metro Airport have tested positive for COVID-19

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge The light tunnel at Detroit Metropolitan Airport - CAROLINA K. SMITH/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Carolina K. Smith/Shutterstock
  • The light tunnel at Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Seven Transportation Security Administration screeners at Detroit Metro Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

At least two of the confirmed infections were reported this week.



TSA screeners have a lot of contact with travelers, posing the risk of spreading the disease to a lot of people.

Public health experts and epidemiologists say Detroit Metro Airport likely played a role in spreading the coronavirus in southeast Michigan before the state confirmed its first positive case.

In early February, the airport was among 11 in the U.S. where travelers from China were diverted for health screenings and possible quarantine. In the months leading up the pandemic, the airport was also a popular hub for international travelers, many of whom had ties to the region's auto industry. Nationwide, 500 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19, and five have died. The employees include screeners and non-screeners at 61 airports nationwide.

John F. Kennedy International in New York City has reported the most infections – 98 screeners and seven non-screeners.

Other airports with at least 15 positive cases are Logan International, Denver International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Miami International, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International, and Chicago O’Hare.

For more details, click here.

