Michigan state senator wore Confederate flag face mask to session over Whitmer's emergency orders

Screengrab, WLNS News

"Even if it was a Confederate flag, you know, we should be talking about teaching our national history in schools and that’s part of our national history and it’s something we can’t just throw away because it is part of our history. And if we want to make sure that the atrocities that happened during that time doesn’t happen again, we should be teaching it. Our kids should know what that flag stands for."

Public domain

click to enlarge Public domain

click to enlarge Public domain

Republican Sen. Dale Zorn is gaslighting us.On Friday, Zorn wore a Confederate flag face mask on the Senate floor during a session addressing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers and the coronavirus pandemic crisis.When asked about it by WLNS , Zorn said it wasn't a Confederate flag, but even if it was, the Confederate flag is still part of our national history.His wife, he says, sewed it for him."I told my wife it probably will raise some eyebrows, but it was not a Confederate flag," Zorn said.In his own words:When asked by WLNS what he thought the flag stood for, he replied, "the Confederacy."Zorn said his mask is more similar to the Tennessee or Kentucky flags.To be clear, this is what a Tennessee flag looks like:And here's a Kentucky flag:And this, of course, is a Confederate flag:Some protesters waved the Confederate flag at "Operation Gridlock," last week's protest in Lansing where people rebelled against Gov. Whitmer's stay-at-home order by disobeying social distancing guidelines.Zorn later removed the mask.A reminder to Sen. Zorn, Kentucky's flag says "United we stand, divided we fall."