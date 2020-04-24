Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Friday, April 24, 2020

Northern Michigan could have high coronavirus death rate

Posted By on Fri, Apr 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM

For now, southeast Michigan has been the region of the state hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with the vast majority of the cases in metro Detroit.

However, experts warn that once social distancing measures are relaxed, the virus will continue to spread beyond the current hotspots — and it could infect a majority of Americans.

The Economist modeled the disease's fatality rate, and found that the South was likely to have a high death rate. But parts of the Midwest, including in northern Michigan, were also considered high-risk.

Journalist G. Elliot Morris discussed his findings on Twitter. Here's what he said:


You can read the full study here, though there's a paywall.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to extend Michigan's stay-at-home order on Friday. The order has been met by opposition from a vocal minority who want to reopen the economy, with thousands gathering in Lansing last week to protest it, saying it's excessive. Many of them disobeyed social distancing guidelines.

A Fox News poll found 63% of Michigan voters said they approve of the job Gov. Whitmer is doing, and 35% said they don't. Yep, that Fox News.

You can read our cover story about why the coronavirus hit Michigan harder than its neighboring states here.

