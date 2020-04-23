Coronavirus has killed nearly 3,000 Michigan residents, infected another 35,000

click to enlarge
-
City of Detroit
-
Coronavirus testing site at the Michigan State Fairgrounds.
Nearly 3,000 people with the coronavirus have now died in Michigan, a figure that has been increasing by more than 100 a day.
The state reported 164 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,977.
Michigan also recorded 1,325 new positive cases to push its total more than 35,000.
Although the numbers remain high, the state is beginning to show signs of controlling the virus: The hospitalization rates are declining, and the number of new deaths is flattening out.
Over the past week, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 declined 12.4%, from 3,634 to 3,182. During the same period, the number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator has fallen from 1,203 to 1,027, a 14.6% decrease.
“Our aggressive actions and measures are working,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday.
But before Michigan can begin reopening the economy, Whitmer and health experts say the state needs to see a steeper decline in hospital admissions and a three-fold increase
in its testing capacity.
About 47% of the new deaths were reported in Wayne County, which now has nearly 1,400 casualties and 15,000 positive cases.
Detroit reported 53 new deaths on Thursday, one of its largest one-day increases since the outbreak began, bringing the city’s total to 786. More than 130 of those deaths were nursing home residents.
Oakland County’s death toll increased by 38, pushing its total to 567. The state’s second largest county now has more than 6,000 positive cases.
In Macomb County, the number of deaths rose from 473 to 493. The county reported a total of 4,251 positive cases.
Only five counties — all in the Upper Peninsula — have not yet reported a positive case.
The coronavirus, which hit southeast Michigan the hardest, continues to spread throughout the state, with 19 additional counties reporting more than 100 cases. Genesee County has the most outside of metro Detroit, with 1,387 cases and 144 deaths.
Over the past 12 days, the number of inmates who tested positive in Michigan-run jails have more than doubled, from 335 to 759. During the same period, the number of deaths increased from five to 28.
In Michigan, where 13.6% of the population is Black, 40% the coronavirus patients who died were African American. A third of the coronavirus patients are Black. White people account for 44% of the deaths and 31% of the positive cases.
The coronavirus has infected people of all ages: 2% are 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 16% are 40 to 49, 19% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 12% are 70 to 79, and 11% are 80 and older.
The youngest person to die was 5 years old, and the oldest was 107, with an average age of death at 74.2 years old.
Of those who died, 1% were 5 to 29, 1% were 30 to 39, 4% were 40 to 49, 9% were 50 to 59, 19% were 60 to 69, 28% were 70 to 79, and 39% were 80 and older.
The death rate is higher for men, who make up 55% of the fatalities but 45% of the positive cases.
Globally, there are 2.7 million coronavirus cases in 185 countries, and more than 187,000 deaths as of Thursday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any other country in the world, with more than 850,000 confirmed infections and 47,000 deaths.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.