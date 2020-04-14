Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Workers who interact with the public must wear masks in Oakland County

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 9:17 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Grocery store workers, pharmacists, restaurant employees, cashiers, and anyone else working at an essential business in Oakland County must now wear masks if they have face-to-face interactions with the public.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter issued the emergency order Monday night, and it became effective at midnight Tuesday.

“Any essential services providing goods and services and face-to-face interaction with the public or close contact with goods that the public purchases shall wear facial coverings (refer to CDC guidance),” the order states. “These essential services include but not limited to grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible.”

The order urges employees to review CDC guidelines to determine how to safely put on, remove, and clean a mask.



The order expires on April 27.

Coulter is expected to discuss the order at a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Oakland County has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Michigan. As of Monday, the county had more than 5,000 confirmed cases and 347 coronavirus-related deaths.

