More bad news for metro Detroit ticket holders as Ticketmaster changes refund policy during the coronavirus pandemic

I applaud Ticketmaster for continuing to shine in what is apparently a competition to provide the worst customer service in any industry. Exorbitant ticket fees for negligible benefits—now taking advantage of a crisis to line their pockets? Next level. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/XySh6Ka04K

So Ticketmaster changed it's refund policy and apparently if Lover Fest is rescheduled and not cancelled, we don't get our money back if we can't go to the rescheduled dates unless UMG themselves offer refunds. This is seriously f*cked up on Ticketmaster's part. pic.twitter.com/1buMpDFqhH

i dropped $500+ on tickets, i better be getting my money back for something out of mine and the artist own control. this is why companies like ticketmaster and fucking corrupted man. they charge $100+ in fees and do THIS? disgusting. https://t.co/QW38RLkPys

