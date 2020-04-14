Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

News Hits

More bad news for metro Detroit ticket holders as Ticketmaster changes refund policy during the coronavirus pandemic

Posted By on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM

click to enlarge Elton John. - JSTONE / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • JStone / Shutterstock.com
  • Elton John.

Event ticket holders can't seem to catch a break.

In a four week period, more than 17 million Americans have been forced to file for unemployment due to the economic shutdown caused in response to the coronavirus pandemic, including a major blow to the billion-dollar concert and live event industry. All concerts, sporting events, and music festivals have either been canceled, rescheduled, or postponed indefinitely. And now, it seems as though most refunds themselves may be canceled.

Most recently, Ticketmaster, which sells more than $30 billion in tickets per year, has made changes to its refund policy. According to The New York Times, the policy included refunds for postponed, rescheduled, and canceled events as recently as a few weeks ago. However, they've appeared to quietly adjust the policy, which now reads: “Refunds are available if your event is canceled.”

According to NYT, Ticketmaster has acknowledged that it altered the language of its policy but defends that its refund policy itself has not changed. The policy gives event organizers say when it comes to refunding postponed and rescheduled shows, something customers agree to when they purchase tickets. In a statement, Ticketmaster claims that the “unprecedented volume of affected events” has played a huge factor in the company's sudden lack of flexibility when it comes to refunds.



Outraged ticket holders say their money is being held hostage.



Ticketmaster joins the ticket-exchange site StubHub in enraging ticket-holders after StubHub also rolled back its refund policy.

Last month, StubHub — which before the crisis, would automatically apply a refund for a canceled event — began offering buyers the option of receiving a full refund for a canceled event or a voucher, which is valued at 120% of their order to be applied for a future purchase. They then quietly revoked the full refund option for those 36 states that do not enforce consumer/refund laws. Michigan, unfortunately, is one of those unprotected states.

For postponed events, StubHub buyers are unable to redeem the coupon, forcing them to wait until the event is officially canceled, re-sell the ticket, or apply the ticket to the event's new date. A $500 million class-action lawsuit was filed by a Wisconson man against the ticket resale site last week, urging the courts to prohibit StubHub from offering the voucher in lieu of full refunds.

In yet another upset to concert goers, one health official estimated that large gatherings — including concerts, festivals, and sporting events — may not be able to resume until fall 2021.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Flint strip club at the forefront of federal lawsuit fighting for coronavirus small business bailout Read More

  2. Michigan leaders see hopeful trend in coronavirus outbreak as death toll hits 1,602 Read More

  3. Whistleblowing nurse fired after complaining of inhumane conditions at Detroit's Sinai-Grace amid coronavirus outbreak Read More

  4. Michigan's new stay-at-home order restricts access to gardening and home improvement sections in grocery stores Read More

  5. Who is immune to the coronavirus? Beaumont study seeks to find out Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 8, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation