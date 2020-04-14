Expiration dates for Michigan driver's licenses, registration extended due to coronavirus emergency

click to enlarge
Michigan's Secretary of State branches have been closed since March 24, which has left many drivers unable to renew their licenses — and with questions as to what consequences they may face.
To offer some anxiety relief to those licensed drivers whose licenses or registration have expired or are expected to expire by May 31, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is extending the expiration date.
“In times of crisis and uncertainty, the last thing you want to think about is having to renew your driver’s license or state ID card, Whitmer said in a press release
. “It is my sincere hope this order gives all Michiganders with expiring identification some peace of mind as we continue our united front to slow the spread of COVID-19 across our state.”
The executive order, signed Monday, applies to those with valid driver's licenses, learner's permits, and commercial driver's licenses that have expired between March 1 and May 31, and extends the expiration dates to June 30 — a month after Whitmer's extended stay-at-home executive order
is expected to be lifted.
The order also suspends penalties for those caught driving with documents that have expired between the eligibility dates. Those with revoked or suspended licenses, however, are ineligible for this extension or the waiving of penalties.
According to the Secretary of State, customers should anticipate offices to remain closed through May 14. Some license and vehicle services can be completed by visiting the SoS Express Portal, which can be found by visiting michigan.gov/sos
.
