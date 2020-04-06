The President’s promotion of #Hydroxycloroquine shows a failure to understand science.— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) April 6, 2020
In science we don’t promote a treatment until there’s solid, reproducible RCT evidence behind it. Without evidence, a treatment maybe ineffective, even harmful. #WhiteHouseBriefing pic.twitter.com/qvKxNyA6Pd
Dr. Anthony Fauci is a respected scientist, he will always lead with the science. And the science shows that right now there's mixed evidence, and none of that is all that promising, particularly considering that the gold standard kind of test that you're looking for is a randomized control trial. And that evidence just hasn't panned out. On the other hand, you've got President Trump, who from the beginning, has been leading with a short term political perspective. And his short term political perspective is that he's looking for any ounce of hope, even if it's false hope that he can throw out there. And so I think, unfortunately, we're starting to see a little bit of a fissure where the President continues to want to go back and say, "Look, we've got this drug" — and he's not saying this, but he's hinting — "Look, there's a miracle cure. It's just around the corner." And Dr. Fauci is just saying, "Look, there's a process that we follow, by which we decide if and when there is a medication that is safe and effective in patients." Let's not give people false hope. Let's always lead with the science. And when we lead with the science, what we say will be true.
What Trump’s saying here is irresponsible: WE DON’T ACTUALLY KNOW that it’s not dangerous for folks w/ #COVID19.— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) April 5, 2020
Example: Aspirin is a safe drug—EXCEPT FOR IN KIDS W/ FEVERS, in whom it was used for a long time because we ASSUMED it was so safe.
It’s why we have to STUDY it. https://t.co/BLy1lEUYaf
“Is #Hydroxychloroquine a safe & effective #COVID19 treatment?” isn’t a *political* question—it’s a SCIENTIFIC one.— Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) April 6, 2020
The answer: WE JUST DON’T KNOW YET.
ANY other answer is political spin—which has been the problem w/ the #COVID response all along.
You can’t spin science.
