“Is #Hydroxychloroquine a safe & effective #COVID19 treatment?” isn’t a *political* question—it’s a SCIENTIFIC one. The answer: WE JUST DON’T KNOW YET. ANY other answer is political spin—which has been the problem w/ the #COVID response all along. You can’t spin science.

What Trump’s saying here is irresponsible: WE DON’T ACTUALLY KNOW that it’s not dangerous for folks w/ #COVID19 . Example: Aspirin is a safe drug—EXCEPT FOR IN KIDS W/ FEVERS, in whom it was used for a long time because we ASSUMED it was so safe. It’s why we have to STUDY it. https://t.co/BLy1lEUYaf

The President’s promotion of #Hydroxycloroquine shows a failure to understand science. In science we don’t promote a treatment until there’s solid, reproducible RCT evidence behind it. Without evidence, a treatment maybe ineffective, even harmful. #WhiteHouseBriefing pic.twitter.com/qvKxNyA6Pd

