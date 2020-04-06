Monday, April 6, 2020
2 more TSA screeners at Detroit Metro Airport test positive for coronavirus
By Steve Neavling
on Mon, Apr 6, 2020 at 9:38 AM
Detroit Metro Airport.
Two more Transportation Security Administration screeners at Detroit Metro Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Both screening officers were working in late March before they realized they were sick. The TSA took several days to disclose the positive cases.
On March 24, TSA announced that a screening officer and baggage officer were the first at the airport to test positive for COVID-19.
Nationwide, more than 100 TSA employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in about two dozens states. In the past two weeks, 55 screening officers and 20 non-screening employees have tested positive
for COVID-19.
