Detroit culture creators, you can now submit your livestream events to Metro Times' online calendar!

The coronavirus pandemic and a ban on large gatherings has put Detroit's concerts, dance nights, art gallery openings, comedy sets, and other cultural events on hold, but local creatives aren't letting that stop them. Many are using technology and turning to livestreaming to perform for their followers to watch safely on their phones or computers while we all ride this virus out.They're adapting to changing times, so we are too. You can now submit livestreaming events to our online calendar, just like you would submit your concert or art exhibition. Just classify the event like you would any other (food, music, art, etc.) and select "Livestream Event."You can also submit your events to calendar@metrotimes.com If we get enough of these, maybe we can bring art and culture listings back to our weekly print edition.Stay safe, Detroit, and remember to wash your hands.

