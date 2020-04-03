Michigan reports 62 new coronavirus deaths and nearly 2,000 more confirmed infections

click to enlarge
Michigan reported 62 new deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 479.
With deaths more than doubling every four days, Michigan ranks third in the number of deaths in the U.S., behind New York and New Jersey. Top federal government officials estimated this week that between 1,000 and 4,500 Michigan residents will die from the coronavirus.
The number of positive coronavirus cases in the state increased to 12,744, up by 1,953 cases, the largest single-day increase as Michigan dramatically increases its testing capacity. Still, a majority of sick residents are still not getting tested because of a critical shortage.
Of the state’s 83 counties, 70 have positive cases.
By far, Detroit has the highest death rate in the state. With 6.7% of Michigan’s population, Detroit has about a quarter of the state’s deaths and confirmed infections.
On Wednesday, Detroit reported 19 new deaths and more than 700 new positive cases, bringing the total confirmed infections to 3,572.
The increase comes as hospitals are running out
of ventilators, intensive-care beds, trained medical staff, and personal protective gear like masks, gloves, and gowns.
Wayne County now has more than 6,000 positive cases and 23 deaths. In Oakland County, there are 2,540 positive cases and 136 deaths. Macomb County now has 1,560 confirmed infections and 65 deaths.
Five other Michigan counties have more than 100 confirmed cases: Washtenaw (477), Genesee (422), Ingham (152), Kent (136), and Livingston (121).
Of the total cases, 1% are among patients 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 17% are 40 to 49, 20% are 50 to 59, 18% are 60 to 69, 13% are 70 to 79, and 8% are 80 and older.
Of the total deaths, 1% was 20 to 29, 2% were 30 to 39, 6% were 40 to 49, 12% were 50 to 59, 20% were 60 to 69, 24% were 70 to 79, and 35% were 80 and older.
The death rate is far higher for men, who make up 61% of the fatalities but 47% of the positive cases.
Those who have died range in age from 20 to 107. The average age for deaths is 7.16, with a median age of 73.
Globally, there are 1.1 million coronavirus cases in 181 countries, and more than 58,00 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine
. The U.S. has more positive cases than any country in the world, with 261,438 confirmed infections and 6,699 deaths.
