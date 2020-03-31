Carhartt is joining coronavirus relief efforts by making masks and gowns for essential workers

View this post on Instagram
Starting in April, our factories in Kentucky and Tennessee will begin making 50,000 gowns and 2.5 million masks to help our friends in need safely do their job. To our brave men and women on the frontline, thank you. We’re both humbled and honored to join this fight to keep everyone safe. Head to our bio to learn more. . . . #Carhartt #FriendsofCarhartt #workwear
