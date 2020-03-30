Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 30, 2020

Coronavirus deaths double in 3 days in Michigan, with nearly 6,500 confirmed infections

Posted By on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 4:45 PM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

Michigan reported 52 new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day increase, bringing the total number to 184.

The total number of confirmed infections grew to nearly 6,500, with more than 1,000 new cases. Michigan now ranks fourth in the U.S. in total confirmed infections, behind New York, New Jersey, and California.

The death toll doubled in just three days as public health officials warn that the peak of the outbreak is still weeks away.



In Detroit, the number of deaths rose from 35 to 52, with a total of more than 1,800 confirmed infections.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig and 69 of his employees have tested positive for coronavirus, with hundreds quarantined. Eight firefighters also have confirmed infections.

Craig, who tested positive late last week, is recovering well and even “barking orders,” Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday.

“He is very strong and very much in charge,” Duggan said at a news conference. “His body is fighting off this infection.”

In the week since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed a stay-at-home order, Duggan said crimes have dropped 40% over the previous week.

“There is no doubt that the reduction in police runs is helping our situation,” the mayor said.

The city is dramatically increasing its testing capacity and is expected to receive 5,000 fast testing kits next week that produce results in 15 minutes, which Duggan called "a game changer.”

“This is what we’ve been waiting for,” the mayor said.

The city also administered more than 1,000 tests since it created a drive-through location at Michigan State Fairgrounds.

“We’re going to make testing available to every single person in this city who needs it,” Duggan said, an ambitious pledge in a state that has been unable to test most sick residents.

City officials said the increased testing capacity will cause a major spike in new confirmed cases.

"The number of COVID-19 cases is going to grow dramatically,” Denise Fair, chief public health officer of the Detroit Health Department, said at the news conference.

With a testing shortage, deaths are the most accurate indicator of the outbreak’s intensity. In one week, Michigan's death toll increased from 24 to 184.

METRO TIMES
  • Metro Times

In Wayne County, there are now 82 deaths and nearly 3,200 confirmed infections.

In Oakland County, there are 1,365 positive cases and 48 deaths. Macomb County now has 728 confirmed infections and 27 deaths.

Of the total cases, 1% are among patients 0 to 19 years old, 9% are 20 to 29, 13% are 30 to 39, 17% are 40 to 49, 20% are 50 to 59, 19% are 60 to 69, 143% are 70 to 79, and 8% are 80 and older.

The death rate is far higher for men, who make up 68% of the fatalities but 50% of the positive cases.

Those who have died range in age from 25 to 97. The average age for deaths is 67.5, with a median age of 68.

The state is now testing more than 1,500 people a day. Globally, there were more than 770,500 coronavirus cases in 178 countries, and 36,946 deaths as of Monday afternoon, according to John Hopkins University & Medicine.

The U.S. leads the world in positive cases, with 156,931 confirmed infections and 2,880 deaths.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dr. Fauci says he's worried about coronavirus spread in Detroit Read More

  2. Confirmed coronavirus cases now top 5,000 in Michigan, with 132 dead, including 25-year-old WMU student Read More

  3. A Michigan doctor advises sanitizing groceries to prevent coronavirus spread — but others say washing produce with soap is a bad idea Read More

  4. Michigan nurse shares tearful plea after 13-hour shift treating coronavirus patients Read More

  5. State Rep. Isaac Robinson fought tirelessly for coronavirus victims until a suspected infection killed him Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit