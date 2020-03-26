Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 26, 2020

News Hits

Wayne County Sheriff's Office commander dies from coronavirus

Posted By on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling

A 63-year-old Wayne County Sheriff’s Office commander is the latest local law enforcement official to die from the coronavirus.

Cmdr. Donafay Collins, a nearly 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before he died.

He is survived by a wife and four children.



As of Wednesday, 18 Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Dozens more are quarantined.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old police captain became the second member of Detroit Police Department to die of complications from the coronavirus. Capt. Jonathan Parnell was the commanding officer of the Detroit Police Homicide Section.

Earlier in the week, a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher for the Detroit Police Department died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

As of Monday, more than 280 police officers and staff members have been quarantined.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan increased to 43 on Wednesday, and an additional 2,295 residents have tested positive.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Without crowds, Detroit Zoo let penguins explore the grounds — take a look Read More

  2. Council President Brenda Jones is challenging Rep. Rashida Tlaib for her congressional seat Read More

  3. Second Detroit police employee dies of coronavirus; nearly 300 officers are now quarantined Read More

  4. Phone data shows that Michigan is very good at social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic Read More

  5. Detroit community leader Marlowe Stoudamire dies of coronavirus, WDIV-TV morning news anchor Evrod Cassimy is recovering Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 25, 2020

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit