Wayne County Sheriff's Office commander dies from coronavirus

A 63-year-old Wayne County Sheriff’s Office commander is the latest local law enforcement official to die from the coronavirus.Cmdr. Donafay Collins, a nearly 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before he died.He is survived by a wife and four children.As of Wednesday, 18 Wayne County Sheriff’s Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Dozens more are quarantined.On Tuesday, a 50-year-old police captain became the second member of Detroit Police Department to die of complications from the coronavirus. Capt. Jonathan Parnell was the commanding officer of the Detroit Police Homicide Section.Earlier in the week, a 38-year-old civilian dispatcher for the Detroit Police Department died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.As of Monday, more than 280 police officers and staff members have been quarantined.The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Michigan increased to 43 on Wednesday, and an additional 2,295 residents have tested positive.

