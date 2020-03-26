Michigan's coronavirus death toll reaches 60, with 564 new positive cases

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Michigan increased to 2,856, with 60 deaths now reported.Michigan on Thursday identified 564 new infections – the largest daily increase – and 17 new deaths.The uptick is creating a significant challenge for hospitals, which are reaching capacity and running out of ventilators, beds, and personal protection gear like gloves, masks, hospital gowns, and hand sanitizer.“We are seeing an exponential growth in cases, especially in southeast Michigan,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday. “Right now we are a few weeks out from reaching that apex.”On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump to help finance meals, housing assistance, counseling, and other services to residents impacted by the coronavirus.Public and private labs continue to increase their testing capacity, with the ability to test more than 1,000 people a day now. So far, more than 9,100 people have been tested for COVID-19, state officials said.Despite the increase, the state still has nowhere near enough testing kits for every sick person, making it very difficult to track the severity of the outbreak and the impact of the social-distancing measures.“This crisis is scary,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday. “If we don’t do our part, more people are going to get sick and more people are going to die.”With 267 new cases, Wayne County now has 1,389 confirmed infections, which is about half of the state’s total. The county’s death toll rose to 26.In Detroit, the number of positive cases rose from 156 to 851. Detroit's death toll is 15.Oakland County reported 125 new cases and five new deaths. Macomb County identified 66 new cases and four new deaths.New cases were reported in 28 other counties. In all, 52 counties have reported at least one case.Of the total cases, 1% are among patients 0 to 19 years old, 7% are 20 to 29, 12% are 30 to 39, 16% are 40 to 49, 19% are 50 to 59, 21% are 60 to 69, 15% are 70 to 79, and 8% are 80 and older.Michigan ranks fifth in the U.S. in the number of total positive cases.“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” Whitmer said. “Michiganders are tough.“