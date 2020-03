43.3% of adults in Michigan face elevated coronavirus risks

About 43.3 percent of Michigan adults are considered at risk of coronavirus complications due to age or pre-existing medical conditions, the 18th highest share among the 50 states, according to a study released March 17 by the website 24/7 Wall St The share of adults over age 60 out of the total at-risk adult population is 72.5 percent, the 24/7 Wall St. report said. The share of adults age 18 to 60 who are at risk is 17.3 percent.The source of the data used in the study was the nonprofit policy group Kaiser Family Foundation. The number of fatalities related to coronavirus in the United States could eventually be as high as 1.7 million, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the vast majority of those infected will not endure serious ailments.About 105.5 million American adults age 18 and older, or 41 percent, face an elevated risk of serious illness if they contract the COVID-19 virus, Wall St. 24/7 reports. And among those at-risk adults, 5.7 million lack health insurance, according to the analysis.

