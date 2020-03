2 TSA workers at Detroit Metro Airport tested positive for coronavirus

Two Transportation Security Administration workers at Detroit Metro Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, the agency has confirmed.One is a screening officer who worked at the North Terminal, Blue 1 security checkpoint. The other is a baggage officer who was at the Northern Terminal baggage screening room.The TSA said both employees have been quarantined at home, and their coworkers “have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”"Security screening checkpoints remain open and the agency is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to monitor the situation, as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public," TSA said in a statement.Nationwide, 36 TSA employees have tested positive for coronavirus in 12 states. The other states are Washington, Nevada, California, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, New York, and New Jersey.Hundreds of TSA screeners and other employees also are quarantined because they either had contact with coworkers who tested positive or because they are showing symptoms.

