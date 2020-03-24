click to enlarge
-
Screen grab/YouTube
-
The Detroit Zoo's penguin, Pickles, going anywhere she damn well pleases!
Though human life has been turned on its head over the last two weeks — and will continue on this path for at least
another three for Michiganders — animals are having the time of their dang lives.
Domestic animals, normally left to their own lazy and mischievous devices during the workweek, are getting an ungodly amount of one-on-one time with their human caretakers thanks to nationwide orders to self-quarantine. And those without
homes, specifically puppers and doggos, are getting cozy and comfy with fosters and forever homes at record rates. Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control
even managed to empty its shelter
of all eligible canine companions in the last week.
Also reaping the benefits of masses of homebound people? Penguins.
Last week, after Chicago's Shedd Aquarium announced that it would close to prevent the spread of coronavirus, video footage went viral of the aquarium's penguins wandering freely
to explore their aquatic neighbors.
Waddling in their footsteps is the Detroit Zoo with their penguin, Pickles, who was able to explore the zoo grounds on Tuesday morning like a real boss. According to the Zoo, Michigan's recent temperatures are ideal for letting penguins explore outside of their chilly habitat, which is great for animal enrichment.
Like so many animal welfare organizations, the Detroit Zoo has had to get clever to navigate this health emergency while also keeping people engaged with their animals. In addition to letting their tuxedoed pals roam around, the zoo has also committed to providing a steady flow of livestreams, animal cams, educational content, and other fun animal updates
to help “spread some much-needed cheer.”
To learn more about the Detroit Zoo's “Virtual Vitamin D” programming, visit detroitzoo.org
. You can watch Pickles do her thing below.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.