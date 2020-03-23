Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, March 23, 2020

Thanks to overwhelming support, Detroit Metro Times is pressing forward — despite the coronavirus

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge MT ARCHIVES
  • MT archives

We're not dead yet. To paraphrase one of the Motor City's most notable mayors, "Detroit ... you done set us up for a comeback!"

Thanks to the overwhelming support from our readers and our advertisers, Metro Times is pressing forward with printing a paper edition this week — COVID-19 be damned.

Last week, as a ban on large gatherings caused many of metro Detroit's businesses to shutter in an attempt to curb the coronavirus's spread, MT's future was in jeopardy. We weren't sure if we'd be able to publish another issue with our ad revenue drying up, and made the difficult decision to lay off eight staff members and scale down our operations in an attempt to save the company. I even volunteered to work without pay to try and keep things running.

We feel we have a social obligation to keep our readers informed and entertained during this unprecedented time, and it appears that metro Detroit agrees. We're humbled by the outpouring of support from our readers, who are buying ads, making donations, and even just rooting for us on social media.

Thanks to you, we're able to continue publishing Metro Times, at least for now. Like everyone else right now, we're taking this thing one week at a time.

From the bottom of our hearts — thank you, readers, for your support. It means the world to us.

