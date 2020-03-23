Gov. Whitmer announces three-week state-at-home order as coronavirus spreads in Michigan

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!

And in the state of Michigan we got a Governor who cares more about the Chamber of Commerce and how it’ll affect the millionaire and billionaire businesses. What about the small business?! What about the people at risk because of profits?! #ShutDownMichigan #ShutDownMi

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.