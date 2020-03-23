Coronavirus death toll doubles in 1 day in Michigan, with nearly 300 new reported infections

click to enlarge
Michigan reported 293 coronavirus cases today, the largest single-day increase so far, bringing the state total to 1,328.
In another troubling sign, the death toll doubled to 16.
Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, warned Monday that “the number of cases could increase five-fold in the next week” if Michigan fails to take more drastic measures to slow the spread.
On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a stay-at-home order
that requires all non-essential businesses to close beginning at midnight on Tuesday in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
Most of the new cases are in Wayne County, which reported 161 new infections, with 86 of them in Detroit. In total, Wayne County has 638 cases and Detroit has 411.
Oakland County followed with 52 new cases, and Macomb with 35.
Thirteen other counties reported new cases. They are Berrien (2), Calhoun (1), Chippewa (1) Genesee (9), Ingham (1), Kalamazoo (3), Kent (8), Livingston (1), Monroe (1), Muskegon (1), Newaygo (1), Ostego (2), Ottawa (5), and Washtenaw (7). Two were out of state.
With a severe shortage of testing kits, health officials said there are likely many more cases that have yet to be diagnosed. Over the next few weeks, more testing kits are expected to become available. Last week, Henry Ford and Beaumont health systems began testing. University and private labs also are doing testing.
“Our health care system is going to get quickly overwhelmed,” Whitmer said.
Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
-
Compiled by Steve Neavling