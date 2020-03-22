Positive coronavirus cases in Michigan now top 1,000, with 8 dead

click to enlarge
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 1,000 in Michigan on Sunday as the death toll rose to eight.
The state reported 249 new cases in 18 counties as public and private labs continue to expand their capacity to test for COVID-19. But the state still has nowhere near enough tests for every suspected case, so health officials emphasize that the number of cases is likely much higher.
"The problem that we have right now is that we don't have enough test kits,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Sunday on ABC's This Week
: “In order to make decisions, we really need more data.”
Whitmer also warned that the state is at risk of running out of ventilators for coronavirus patients. Roughly 5% to 10% of coronavirus patients typically need ventilators to keep their heart and lungs functioning.
"We anticipate an incredible need for ventilators,” Whitmer said on Fox News on Sunday, adding that the state is “actively trying to find ventilators."
Whitmer said General Motors may start to produce ventilators.
More than half of the new coronavirus cases Sunday came in Wayne County, which reported 126 confirmed infections, bringing its total to 477. In Detroit, 77 new cases were identified, bringing its total 325.
Wayne State University reported that its first student
was infected with coronavirus.
Oakland County’s positive cases rose from 229 to 277. In Macomb, the positive cases increased from 101 to 140.
Other counties with new cases were Allegan (1) Berrien (1), Calhoun (1), Charlevoix (1) Emmet (1) Genesee (7), Gladwin (1), Grand Traverse (1), Livingston (2), Midland (2), Monroe (3), Ottawa (4), Roscommon (1), Saginaw (1), and Washtenaw (6). In all, 32 of the state's 83 counties have at least one positive case.
