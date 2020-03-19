Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Three coronavirus deaths reported in Michigan as total cases reach 110

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Three Michigan residents who tested positive for the coronavirus died Wednesday.

They are the first coronavirus-related deaths reported in Michigan.

Beaumont Hospital reported the death of a man in his 50s who had underlying health issues. A woman in her 50s who also had underlying health issues died at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac. And an 81-year-old patient died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.



Henry Ford Hospital didn't provide additional information about the patient.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends,” Bob Riney, president of healthcare operations and chief operating officer of Henry Ford Health System, said in a news release.

The state announced 45 new positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 110. But with a testing shortage, the total number of coronavirus cases is likely much higher because most sick people are not getting tested.

"We don't have enough tests. We don't have enough resources to process the tests," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said at a news conference Wednesday. "At this point, we are concerned about the system being overtaxed and concerned that we don’t have enough tests."

As the demand for testing sharply rises, state officials said they have increased the daily number of people it can test from 115 to about 200. Henry Ford Hospital and Beaumont Health also began testing this week.

Whitmer and other governors have blamed the testing shortage on the Trump administration for failing to provide an adequate number of supplies. Whitmer said Wednesday that she is asking the World Health Organization for more testing kits.

Because of the limited capacity, the state is now waiting for 24 to 72 hours for results to come back.

