Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 19, 2020

News Hits

A complete Census count needs all Michigan kids

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 9:22 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Michigan households now are receiving 2020 Census forms in the mail — and while the goal is to count everyone, there is concern that some children may be overlooked. The suspension of field operations for two weeks to figure out how to keep census workers safe won't interfere with individuals filling out the forms.

Millions of federal dollars are at risk if every child isn't counted, and nearly 2 million children age five and younger were missed in the 2010 Census.

Children of color and Latinos are especially vulnerable to under-counting.



Christine Sauve, director of the Welcoming Michigan initiative for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, notes there is some distrust in the immigrant community about the use of census data, but she says the benefits are too great to not be counted.

"If there's fear or concern about interacting with representatives from the government, it might be better to complete your census form early and not trigger a visit from a census worker in person," she stresses.

Michigan loses about $1,800 in federal funds per year for each person missed. So far, more than 11 million households have responded to the census.
Related So much is at stake as Detroit’s census approaches
So much is at stake as Detroit’s census approaches
By Steve Neavling
Local News
Sarah Brannon, managing attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union's Voting Rights Project, says the census has some of the strongest privacy protections in federal law, and census workers face stiff penalties for failure to maintain the confidentiality of census data.

"It is a confidentiality pledge that you have to take, that you're sworn for life to protect any information you might see during the course of your employment," she explains. "And it is punishable up to five years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or both. So, it is a very serious pledge that they take."

Deborah Stein, network director of Partnership for America's Children, notes that census figures determine political representation as well as funding for child care, medical care, housing and other services that give children their best start in life.

"If you want to make sure there's more funding for your schools and for all the services your child needs, make sure you count everybody from birth on in your household, whether you're related to them or not," she stresses. "Because the consequences of missing a child lasts a decade, and that's most of their childhood."

Census forms can be completed by mail, over the phone, or online at 2020census.gov.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. First coronavirus death reported in Michigan as total number of positive cases rises to 80 Read More

  2. Trump unleashes unfounded criticism of Gov. Whitmer's handling of coronavirus outbreak Read More

  3. Metro Times lays off 8 staff members as coronavirus grinds Detroit to a halt Read More

  4. DDOT shuts down bus services after drivers refuse to work amid coronavirus fears Read More

  5. Former federal Judge Patrick J. Duggan died in hospice care Wednesday Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...