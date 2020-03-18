Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

US, Canada close border to nonessential traffic to combat coronavirus outbreak, Trump says

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge ROXANNE GONZALEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Roxanne Gonzalez / Shutterstock

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that the U.S. and Canada have reached a “mutual” deal to close the border to “non-essential traffic” to combat the coronavirus.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!”

Before Trump's announcement, U.S. and Canadian officials had been working on a ban on nonessential travel between the two countries. Though details have not been released, it appears trade and commerce won’t be affected, according to Trump’s tweet.



Detroit and other parts of Michigan share a border with Canada. More than 7,100 trucks, 23,100 passengers cars, and 94 buses use the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel each day for border crossings, according to the Bridge and Tunnel Operators Association.

