Support Local Journalism. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News Hits

One Detroit animal welfare organization is making adoption safe during the coronavirus with its Cuddle Shuttle — and others need help, too

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Thanks to a new mobile program launched by the Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control, 34 dogs have new homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, shortly after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered all metro Detroit restaurants and bars to temporarily close in response to the growing threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the DACC rolled out a free solution to combat closures and overwhelmed shelters — the Cuddle Shuttle.

Many of the DACC's upcoming adoption and volunteer workshop-oriented events — and those hosted by other animal welfare organizations — have faced postponement or cancellation. The Cuddle Shuttle program eliminates the need to leave the house to search for your new furry companion by bringing your selected animal to your home.



The DACC will now offer an online application for select dogs currently sheltered. Upon review, a volunteer will reach out to you and voila — your new best friend delivered to your door.

According to a posting made on Tuesday, the need for quarantine pals resulted in 34 dog adoptions, leaving 118 dogs still in-shelter. The organization is in need of fosters and volunteers to assist with their adoptable doggy backlog.

Detroit Dog Rescue is also in need of foster families to accommodate housing its selection of big dogs after it was forced to shut down its volunteer program due to coronavirus concerns. Following a FOX 2 Detroit segment, the DDR saw major success with fostering a large number of dogs but announced via Facebook that it still needs help.

“Our small and young dogs have all found foster homes, but if you’re a #BigDog lover, we need you!” the post reads. “We have plenty of big dogs who will love cheese pizza, Netflix, and long walks with you.”

To take a look at the DACC's adoptable animals available through Cuddle Shuttle visit their Facebook page. For those interested in adopting through the program, email adopt@friendsofdacc.org.

To inquire about adoptable animals available through Detroit Dog Rescue or for more information on how to foster visit detroitdogrescue.com.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, Metro Times has been keeping Detroit informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to Metro Times. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump unleashes unfounded criticism of Gov. Whitmer's handling of coronavirus outbreak Read More

  2. DDOT shuts down bus services after drivers refuse to work amid coronavirus fears Read More

  3. Michigan announces 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 65 Read More

  4. The coronavirus has disrupted Detroit arts and culture — and yes, Metro Times, too Read More

  5. US Rep. Slotkin encourages small businesses economically hit by coronavirus to apply for SBA loans Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

City Guide
Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
Marijuana guide
More...