One Fair Wage campaign launches emergency fund to support tipped service workers

The One Fair Wage campaign announced the launch of a massive online fundraising effort to support an emergency fund for tipped workers and service workers across the country who are facing unprecedented economic hardship in the face of the global coronavirus pandemic.Michigan tipped workers earn a subminimum wage of $3.67 per hour. Massive restaurant and bar closures across the state have led to economic hardship for these workers, and will require both governmental, corporate, and nonprofit support.The One Fair Wage fund will provide free cash assistance to restaurant workers, delivery drivers, and other tipped and service workers who are bearing the economic brunt of the health crisis.“This global health crisis for all of us is also an acute economic crisis for tipped workers and service workers,” Saru Jayaraman, co-founder and president of One Fair Wage, said. “These are the workers who have trouble making ends meet in good times. In hard times like this, they need our help.”Jayaraman noted that in addition to supporting the One Fair Wage emergency fund, the organization is calling on Americans to demand the federal government and every state end the subminimum wage and adopt One Fair Wage — not just in this crisis, but permanently.The fund could have an effect on slowing the spread of coronavirus by allowing tipped workers to stay home if they feel sick.Information about how to donate to the One Fair Wage emergency fund, as well as the form for affected workers to apply for assistance, is available at ofwemergencyfund.org. Eligible workers will be screened in phone interviews with One Fair Wage staff, and any additional unused funds will be spent on tipped worker organizing and advocacy. The One Fair Wage campaign is a fiscally sponsored project of the Seattle-based Alliance for a Just Society, which is administering the tax-deductible 501(c)3 donations.