Michelle Obama cancels upcoming Detroit voter participation rally amid coronavirus concerns

Former first lady Michelle Obama has canceled her upcoming When We All Vote appearance due to the health and safety concerns following the news of two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the metro Detroit area
In an email sent to registered rally attendees, it is not clear that the event will be rescheduled. The announcement states, however, that When We Vote organizers will inform those who registered to attend the free ticketed event, which was to be held on Friday, March 27, at University of Detroit Mercy's Calihan Hall, as well as those who entered a contest to meet the former FLOTUS, of a new date if and when it is announced.
The email also states that the organization did not “come to this decision lightly” and encourages recipients to continue to work toward increasing voter participation.
Obama launched WWAV in 2018 along with famous friends and co-chairs, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, and others. The organization looks to close the race and age voting gaps by “changing the culture around voting” and by “harnessing grassroots energy.” Since its formation, WWAV has organized more than 2,500 voter registration events.
The first lady last paid a visit to Detroit in 2018, when she appeared at Little Caesars Arena as part of her book tour, in support of her memoir Becoming
For more information about WWAV, upcoming events, and updates about the Detroit rally, visit whenweallvote.org
