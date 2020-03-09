Noose found hanging in Hillsdale public library

click to enlarge
The sleepy town of Hillsdale has been hit with a rash of disturbing vandalism occurrences at its public library in recent months.
Five people have been arrested in five separate incidents ranging from verbal altercations with employees to a man lighting a small fire in a restroom.
On Monday morning, Hillsdale Community Library staff found a noose hanging from a bookshelf. Staff members believe that it was hung there before closing on Saturday night.
Library director Mary K. Hill told the Detroit Free Press
that the noose was seen as a threat toward the staff. “It’s been a very stressful year,” Hill said. “I think some of the stuff that is done is for shock factor.”
Hillsdale, Michigan, is located in the southernmost part of the state near the Ohio-Indiana border. The city has less than 9,000 residents and is home to Hillsdale College — a conservative, private liberal-arts college. The school counts Rush Limbaugh among its supporters, while noted Wheel of Fame host Pat Sajak is the president of its Board of Trustees
.
The Hillsdale Community Library serves the city’s after-school program, where nearly 40 children visit regularly after school is dismissed.
In response to the vandalism, the library has rearranged furniture and added 13 new security cameras.
