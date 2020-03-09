Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 9, 2020

News Hits

Biden holds significant lead over Sanders in new Michigan poll

Posted By on Mon, Mar 9, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2016. - MATT SMITH PHOTOGRAPHER
  • Matt Smith Photographer
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden in 2016.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to surge ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Michigan, where he now holds a 24-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to a new poll.

The EPIC-MRA survey shows Biden leading 51% to 27%, his biggest margin over Sanders since both candidates entered the race.

In a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll taken between Feb. 28 and March 3, Biden led Sanders by less than 7 points. That poll was taken before former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race. Since then, Biden has received key endorsements from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, and most of the Democratic candidates who have bailed out of the race.



In Michigan’s 2016 presidential primary election, Sanders was trailing Hillary Clinton by an average of 21 points and still defeated her in a huge upset. At the time, pollsters underestimated the surge in young voters. But those voters haven’t come out for Sanders like they did in 2016.

Michigan is potentially a make-or-break state for Sanders, who has lost much of his early momentum as the Democratic establishment coalesces around Biden. Both candidates are campaigning in Michigan on Monday.

The EPIC-MRA survey of 400 likely Democratic primary voters has a margin of error of 4.9%.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Biden ahead of Sanders in Michigan primary, but there are reasons to distrust recent poll Read More

  2. Sen. Lucido ordered to take sexual harassment sensitivity training after allegedly sexually harassing woman during sensitivity training Read More

  3. Did millennials kill Art Van Furniture? Read More

  4. Bernie Sanders adds rallies in Dearborn and Ann Arbor ahead of Michigan primary Read More

  5. Savage Love: Is giving blowjobs bad for my sleep apnea? Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...