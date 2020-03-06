Vote now in the Best of Detroit 2020 poll!

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

News Hits

Voting for the Best of Detroit 2020 poll is now open!

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge METRO TIMES
  • Metro Times

It's that time of the year again! Time to pick your favorites in the Best of Detroit poll.

You can vote now at metrotimes.com/BestOfDetroit.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 27. We'll share the winners in our Best of Detroit issue, due on newsstands April 29.



Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Did millennials kill Art Van Furniture? Read More

  2. Biden ahead of Sanders in Michigan primary, but there are reasons to distrust recent poll Read More

  3. Metro Times endorses Bernie Sanders for president Read More

  4. How to spoil your ballot in Michigan if your candidate dropped out Read More

  5. Bernie Sanders to hold rallies in Detroit and Grand Rapids ahead of Michigan primary Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...