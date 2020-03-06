Friday, March 6, 2020
Voting for the Best of Detroit 2020 poll is now open!
Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 4:48 PM
It's that time of the year again! Time to pick your favorites in the Best of Detroit poll.
You can vote now at metrotimes.com/BestOfDetroit
.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on March 27. We'll share the winners in our Best of Detroit issue, due on newsstands April 29.
