Michelle Obama brings voting participation rally to Detroit after Michigan primary

Yes, you can
see Michelle Obama in Detroit. Well, maybe.
Former first lady Michelle Obama is coming to Detroit on behalf of When We All Vote
, a nonpartisan voter participation group, for which Obama serves as co-chair.
Obama will headline the free ticketed When We All Vote rally, which is the group's first this year. The rally will take place on Friday, March 27, at University of Detroit Mercy, just two weeks after Michigan votes on March 10 in the Democratic primary.
Former FLOTUS launched WWAV in 2018 along with some famous faces: co-chairs Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, and others. The organization looks to close the race and age voting gaps by “changing the culture around voting” and by “harnessing grassroots energy.” Since its formation, WWAV has organized more than 2,500 voter registration events.
Tickets are free and can be requested by visiting action.whenweallvote.org
. The event is open to local college and high school students, teachers, and group volunteers. For those looking to possibly meet the former FLOTUS, a contest
is being held by the organization. Doors open at 4 p.m. at U-D's Calihan Hall.
In 2018, Obama paid a visit to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena as part of her massively successful book tour, in support of her memoir Becoming
. She also used the opportunity to surprise some Wayne State University students
who were visiting the Motown Museum for a special talk from comedian Keegan-Michael Key and Obama's brother, Craig Robinson.
During a dinner held by the Michigan Chapter of the National Lawyers Guild in 2019, Michigan filmmaker Michael Moore declared
that the former FLOTUS was the key to beating President Donald Trump in 2020.
He touted her as “a beloved American” and suggested that the country loves her more than Barack Obama, adding that she fills sports stadiums across the country.
