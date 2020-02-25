News Hits

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Letter to the editor: Leave Grosse Pointe alone!

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 10:33 AM

click to enlarge Grosse Pointe Yacht Club. - VIOLET IKONOMOVA
  • Violet Ikonomova
  • Grosse Pointe Yacht Club.

We received an earful in response to Lee DeVito’s story “Gov. Whitmer disputes Trump’s claims of booming economy: ‘Strong for whom?’” in the Feb. 12 issue from a reader who identified herself as Marilyn from Oak Park:

I usually find your articles to be quite worthwhile. However, this time, I’m really upset because of your last little parenthetical statement you made in the first part of the article, which was “and if you can’t see that, you need to step outside of Grosse Pointe.” That was a snarky, offensive comment to make. My sister lives in Grosse Pointe and is in her 70s, and she gets her ass out to support people who are being evicted, and people who got caught in the middle of the water crisis, and any number of causes that she really feels strongly about. She doesn’t just sit at home. I just think that was a slap in the face for all the people who live in Grosse Pointe and actually try to make a difference. You could have ended it by saying “and if you can’t see that you need to step outside,” period. That’s all you had to do. I do enjoy reading your column most of the time, but I’m just very upset that you went after people in one community. That’s a shame, so shame on you — but I’ll keep reading.

OK, she has a fair pointe. I apologize for the unfair generalization. I know many fine people from Grosse Pointe.

