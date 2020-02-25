News Hits

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

'American Auto,' an NBC pilot starring Ana Gasteyer, will be set in Detroit

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge KATHY HUTCHINS / SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

American Auto, a single-camera sitcom about a Detroit car company, got the green light from NBC to make a pilot starring Ana Gasteyer.

American Auto takes place in the corporate offices of a Detroit automotive company, according to the Detroit Free Press. Gasteyer, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, is set to play the CEO of the fictional Payne Motors. The show will touch on navigating the ever-changing and ever so challenging automotive world. Since it has not yet been approved to become a series, details about the show are limited. 

The show comes from writer/producer Justin Spitzer, the producer of NBC’s Superstore and also a former writer for The Office. While many shows in the pilot stage are often discarded, Spitzer’s involvement is a good sign that American Auto could make it onto our screens. NBC typically announces its decisions about new shows in May. 



Spitzer’s current NBC show, Superstore, is now in its fifth season. Much like American Auto, Superstore is also based on a company and its employees. The show has tackled many workplace issues, including ICE raids and the brevity of maternity leave. It’d be no surprise if American Auto confronted the more serious issues the automotive industry faces while still being both entertaining and hilarious.

