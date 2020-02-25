America deserves better than Mike Bloomberg.

“Eat the Rich”

Our office in Flint, MI



America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/ar5jKPmIJs — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

Vandalism aside, Bloomberg opening an office in Flint is quite the bold mf'in stroke from a guy who financially backed the guy who oversaw the city's poisoning. https://t.co/cinayTGjMX pic.twitter.com/9YLs30le0v — Slade (@Slade) February 24, 2020

I relate to Bloomberg in terms of I, too, have paid money to have a bad time — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) February 20, 2020