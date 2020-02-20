News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 20, 2020

News Hits

Metro Times has a new and improved weekly events newsletter

Posted By on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 2:09 PM

click to enlarge "Bored" should not be in your vocabulary this week. - LIZZ WILKINSON
  • Lizz Wilkinson
  • "Bored" should not be in your vocabulary this week.

Since 1980, metro Detroiters have used Metro Times to find out what's going on in the Motor City — from concert listings to art gallery openings and other events.

These days, you can get our picks for the best happenings in Detroit each week sent directly to your email inbox, and we recently updated our Thursday events newsletter with a new design.

The new design features stories from our weekly issue about things going on in Detroit each week — like Biba Adams' cover story with rapper Royce da 5'9'', who has an album release show Thursday at the Garden Theater, or Jerilyn Jordan's interview with the founder of CatVideoFest, or our staff picks for happenings like the Detroit Cobras at El Club or Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Detroit Opera House. It also pulls in data from our calendar listings.

You can preview the newsletter here, and sign up for it (as well as our weekly issue, dining, and marijuana newsletters) here.

Thanks for reading!

Get our top picks for the best events in Detroit every Thursday morning. Sign up for our events newsletter.   

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Human brain discovered inside Canadian mail truck at Michigan border Read More

  2. Trump trails top Democratic candidates in Michigan, with Bernie Sanders surging Read More

  3. Harrison Township woman accused of pouring urine on daughter, stabbing her and calling her a 'crippled bitch' Read More

  4. Detroit City Council adds teeth to dangerous animal ordinance after deadly pit bull attack Read More

  5. Mike Bloomberg is terrible at this Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bands to Watch
The People Issue
FLAVOR
Drink
Best of Detroit
Marijuana guide
City Guide
More...