Metro Times has a new and improved weekly events newsletter

Lizz Wilkinson
"Bored" should not be in your vocabulary this week.
Since 1980, metro Detroiters have used Metro Times
to find out what's going on in the Motor City — from concert listings to art gallery openings and other events.
These days, you can get our picks for the best happenings in Detroit each week sent directly to your email inbox, and we recently updated our Thursday events newsletter with a new design.
The new design features stories from our weekly issue about things going on in Detroit each week — like Biba Adams' cover story with rapper Royce da 5'9'', who has an album release show Thursday
at the Garden Theater, or Jerilyn Jordan's interview with the founder of CatVideoFest
, or our staff picks for happenings like the Detroit Cobras at El Club
or Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
at Detroit Opera House. It also pulls in data from our calendar listings
.
You can preview the newsletter here
, and sign up for it (as well as our weekly issue, dining, and marijuana newsletters) here
.
Thanks for reading!
