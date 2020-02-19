Harrison Township woman accused of pouring urine on daughter, stabbing her and calling her a 'crippled bitch'

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

A Harrison Township woman is facing up to four years in prison after prosecutors say she poured a bottle of urine on her adult daughter, who uses a wheelchair, and called her a “crippled bitch.”Angela Lenora Gay, 56, also is accused of stabbing her daughter in the neck, causing a minor cut, and stabbing her granddaughter with a pencil.Gay was charged Tuesday with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of domestic violence.“As prosecutor, I have taken my role seriously in protecting people in our special needs community, and this case is no different,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “We will also be asking that this defendant receive a mental health evaluation.”It’s unclear what prompted the violent outburst.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 26.