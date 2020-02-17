Abandoned industrial buildings in Detroit are riddled with potential contamination

click to enlarge Anonymous tipster

Inside an abandoned building on Detroit's east side.





Expected to join Robinson at the press conference are state Reps. Tyrone Carter and LaTanya Garrett; Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware; Imad Hamad, executive director of American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA); Rev. Sharon Buttry, of the Hamtramck Community Initiative; and Sam Alasri, of the Yemeni American Political Action Committee.