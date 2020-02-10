Monday, February 10, 2020
Wayne County Judge David Parrott charged with assaulting his girlfriend
Posted
By Steve Neavling
on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 4:00 PM
A Wayne County district judge was charged Monday with domestic violence after police arrested him Saturday night following a dispute with his girlfriend at their Van Buren Township home.
Judge David Parrott of the 34th District Court in Romulus is accused of assaulting the 55-year-old woman, causing a bump on her head, a cut on her hand, and pain in her tailbone, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Police were called to the home at 7:10 p.m. Saturday. After a brief investigation at the home, Parrott, 59, was arrested.
Parrott is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon, when a bond will be set.
