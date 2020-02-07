Email
Friday, February 7, 2020

Michigan is monitoring a new possible case of coronavirus in Oakland County

Posted By on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM

  • Shutterstock.com

Michigan is monitoring a possible new case of novel coronavirus in Oakland County.

The state sent a specimen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta for testing. The patient has a travel history in China, but the state Department of Health and Human Services did not provide specifics.

Michigan investigated four other possible coronavirus cases that have turned up negative. In those case, the patients exhibited symptoms of a lower respiratory illness and had traveled to Wuhan, China, or had been in contact with someone who had.



In the U.S., there are 12 confirmed cases in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The CDC has issued travel warnings discouraging Americans from traveling to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

The World Health Organization has declared the virus a global health emergency.

The coronavirus has infected more than 28,000 people, killed more than 500 and has reached at least 24 other countries, according to the CDC.

