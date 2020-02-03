Much of $3.5 billion bonding plan will fund projects in metro Detroit

click to enlarge
Brooke Turner / Shutterstock
Much of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s additional $3.5 billion bonding package will flow into metro Detroit.
The bonds will nearly double the cost of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) five-year road plan from $3.9 billion to $7.3 billion.
The bonding package will fund 49 projects and accelerate 73 projects, 28 of which are planned for metro Detroit.
State Transportation Commission policy allows MDOT to bond up to $300 million, which is 25% of the roughly $1.2 billion State Trunkline Fund comprised of fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees.
“This plan pulls a number of projects forward so it will cut down on the cost of inflation and help us locking in favorable rates now," Whitmer said.
Metro Detroit experienced 32%
of vehicle miles traveled by region, the state's highest-traveled area.
The five-year plan
and budget for the bonding and accelerated projects is available here
.
The Rebuilding Michigan plan targets major highways and bridges, including on I-69, I-75 and I-94, and reaches as far North as Arenac County. There’s an interactive project map here
.
MDOT Director of Communications Jeff Cranson told The Center Square that the 49 projects launched with bond funds will completely rebuild essential roads and bridges instead of patching or resurfacing them, which will last several decades.
"Bonding will expedite vital work on I-696 in Oakland County, one of the busiest freeways in the state and a vital corridor for commuters and the flow of commerce and goods," Cranson said.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and other Republicans criticized
the bonding package.
“Bonding is a financing tool, not a funding source,” Shirkey said. "Billions of dollars of debt is not a long-term plan for infrastructure; it is asset management. We were hoping for more from our governor.”
State Transportation Commissioner George Heartwell said Thursday that placing political ideology aside, the Commission’s role is “to fix the roads.”
“By authorizing the issuance of bonds, we tap into an important resource," Heartwell said. “And by putting these funds to work as early as possible, we get ahead of the degradation curve on these 49 road projects.”
The debt will be paid off over 25 years with interest rates between 2.5 and 3.5%, Commission Chief Administrative Officer Laura Mester said.
“This is not a permanent fix,” Heartwell said. “We still need an increased, dedicated source of revenue from the legislature to solve the long-term going forward problem.”
Eric Lupher, president of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan, told The Center Square the bond package won’t fix the entirety of Michigan’s roads, an issue that he hopes Whitmer and the Legislature will work together to address.
“The MDOT system is only 8% of the total system, and we’re talking about addressing only a small part of that system,” Lupher said. “So what are we going to do about the other 92% that’s maintained by the counties, cities, and villages?”
Lupher said the primary problem of bonding is pushing repayment costs “off onto our children and grandchildren.”
“Bonding isn’t a revenue source; it’s a means of borrowing, and it takes revenue to repay those bonds,” Lupher said.
Lupher pointed to past bonding projects completed by former Govs. John Engler and Jennifer Granholm that paved immediate road concerns at the cost of future road repairs.
“Without the enhanced revenue stream to pay off the bond financing, it lessens the ability to maintain those roads,” Lupher said. “So we’re building shiny new bridges and nice, flat roads, but if we can’t maintain them, they quickly become potholed and troubled.”
